I Walk Like ,Talk Like Money Money Money: JAY-Z & Jack Dorsey Seen Walking In The Hamptons

Jay-Z has been coined as Hip-Hop’s first billionaire and that status is very much solidified, even as he continues to drop verses here and there. In a recent photo, Hov was seen walking alongside Twitter’s Jack Dorsey in the Hamptons although the nature of the gathering is unknown.

TMZ and the Daily Mail obtained snaps from the paparazzi that showed the rapper born Shawn Carter alongside Dorsey along with a small gathering of friends. It clearly wasn’t a typical business meetup as all the men in tow were dressed down to casual fits and seemingly engaged in normal banter.

Dorsey and Jay-Z are somewhat connected after the Square founder and CEO donated millions to Meek Mill and Hov’s Reform Alliance initiative this past spring.

Hov also name-dropped Dorsey on the Neptunes-produced Pharrell Williams track “Entrepreneur” where he raps, “Uh, lies told to you, through YouTubes and Hulus/Shows with no hues that look like you do/Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?/For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

Could something else be in the works as well?

Photo: Getty

