Well This Was Unexpected: Kanye West Showers Nike With Rare Praise On Twitter

Kanye West’s messy 2014 divorce from Nike before taking his “free-thinking” self over to adidas was no secret. That’s why his latest tweet praising one of the swoosh’s latest sneakers is quite surprising. The Chicago rapper’s Twitter account is a snapshot of his mind, a jumbled mess consisting of random a** thoughts. In his latest tweet, Yeezy gave Nike their props for its ISPA Zoom Road Warrior from its newly created ISPA (“Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.”) line in which Nike takes elements from different shoes and combine them.

In two separate tweets, the bungling “presidential candidate” shared a photo of himself holding the shoe with the caption:

“WOW SO COOL NIKE … KEEP INNOVATING … THE WOLRD NEEDS IT … GREAT JOB”

“THESE BRING ME BACK TO MY CHILDHOOD … GROWING UP ON ANIME … I NEED A PAIR”

THESE BRING ME BACK TO MY CHILDHOOD … GROWING UP ON ANIME … I NEED A PAIR pic.twitter.com/EeeNwNZ6m4 — ye (@kanyewest) August 20, 2020

Again this rather strange coming from the man who once claimed on the 2016 track hilariously named “Facts” that he “jumped over the Jumpman” falsely claiming his kicks were better Jordans. He also led a “F**k Nike” chant at his the fashion presentation where debut the song to fans in attendance.

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, West described his split with Nike as “heartbreaking,” further adding “I love Nike, I loved Nike. I have to put the ‘-ed’ on it for the stockholders.”

Who knows, maybe Ye’s mission to run Nike into the ground has come to an end that tweet is his way of extending an olive branch. Hell, he even told GQ that he wouldn’t mind if Nike retroed his insanely-popular Nike collaborations. We have seen crazier things happen during this tumultuous year.

