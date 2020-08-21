Cinnamon Toast Crunch Launches Seasoning Blend

If you can’t get enough of that sweet taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the morning for breakfast, or as a snack later on in the day, then you are now in luck.

There is now a new ‘Cinnadust’ seasoning blend where you can sprinkle that flavor in other treats, as reported by People.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The new seasoning blends together the cereal’s distinct flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham crackers into one powder. People says the seasoning is perfect for morning toast, baked goods, desserts, ice cream sundaes, coffee and sweet potatoes.

Sam’s Club will carry the product exclusively online and in stores starting on Sep. 1.

The new product will be available at all grocery stores across the United States in 2021.

The seasoning you never knew you needed. ✨ #Cinnadust coming soon, exclusively to @samsclub. pic.twitter.com/1obgGnNkwF — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) August 19, 2020

