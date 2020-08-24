Breonna Taylor Illustrated For Vanity Fair’s September Issue Wearing Plus-Size Brand Jibri

It has officially been five months (164 days to be exact) since Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police. Since her death, there has been an outpouring of efforts made to have justice served for the then 26-year-old EMT who her mother says, “had her head on straight and was a very decent person. She didn’t deserve this. She wasn’t that type of person.”
MUST SEE: Lebron James Turns Maga Hat Into Statement About Breonna Taylor
Vanity Fair recently released the cover of it’s September issue which features a beautiful illustration of slain Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor. The illustration which was created by artist, Amy Sherald beautifully depicts Breonna wearing a design by plus-size Indie brand Jibri. The cover is visual perfection for the special project entitled “The Great Fire” by guest editor, Ta-Nehisi Coates. In the issue, Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer shares the details surrounding her daughter’s murder and intimate truths about her family from her mother’s childhood to Breonna’s death.
View this post on Instagram
Presenting Breonna Taylor for Vanity Fair’s September issue, “The Great Fire.” Five months have passed since police killed Breonna Taylor in her own home, a violent crime that our September issue guest editor Ta-Nehisi Coates ascribes to a belief in Black people as a disaster, as calamity. “I don’t know how else to comprehend the jackboots bashing in Breonna Taylor’s door and spraying her home with bullets, except the belief that they were fighting some Great Fire—demonic, unnatural, inhuman.” Coates chose the "The Great Fire" as the theme for the issue, which assembles activists, artists, and writers to offer a portrait of hope in a world where the possibility of a legitimate anti-racist majority is emerging for the first time in American history. “Something is happening,” writes @tanehisipcoates, “and I think to understand it, we must better understand the nature of this Great Fire.” For his cover story, Coates tells Breonna’s story through the words of her mother. Also in the issue: an oral history of the historic days after George Floyd's death; a portfolio of creatives and visionaries who capture the spirit—and urgency—of the moment; director @ava DuVernay's conversation with revolutionary Angela Davis; and much more. Read “The Great Fire” at the link in bio now. Painting by Amy Sherald (@asherald).
It’s the meld of magical blackness for me! The strength that Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer continue to exhibit while grieving her daughter and fighting for justice that will begin the healing process for so many. The way that Ta-Neshisi Coates so brilliantly put this moment in history into words. The grace and beauty that the illustration of Breonna offers on the cover when you consider the person those who loved her most say she was. Oh and from a fashion perspective, there is no attire more fitting for a curvy girl than Jibri.
Jibri is a brand created specifically for the “fashion-conscious curvy woman” according to its designer and creator Jasmine Elder. JIBRI designs have been worn by many singers & starlets including Tamela Mann, Tasha Cobbs, Kiera Sheard, Jill Scott, Toccara, Amber Riley, Gabourey Sidibe & Lonnie Love. The brand that I often refer to as the Gucci of plus-size fashion has been seen in Lucky, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, People Style, Essence, InStyle Magazine, Hello Beautiful, and now the cover of Vanity Fair.
This morning, I had the pleasure of hopping on a call with the Atlanta based designer, Jasmine to discuss how she felt about having Breonna illustrated in her “Bat Sleeved Maxi Dress.” As a black businesswoman being recognized in a publication such as Vanity Fair is an honor all its own but Jasmine stated that “As a black mother and creative I feel so amazingly honored to have been asked to participate in this moment.” She continued by saying, “though her life was stolen, she stands in power here. We will continue to say her name. We will fight until Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove are arrested, prosecuted, and found guilty of murder.”
View this post on Instagram
I spy fab plus blogger @mauibigelow in JIBRI Mixed Print Slouch Pants(sold out). Just the dose of magic I needed today. Check out her page @phatgirlbouteeque for details on the rest of her look. www.jibrionline.com #plussizefashion #plusfashion #plussizeclothes #plussizedresses #curvygirl #curvywoman #curvystyle #curvyfashion #ispyjibri
JIBRI has created a standard that celebrates plus-size women by creating fashion that is bold, colorful, and unique yet classy and fun. As a plus-size woman, it is one of my favorite brands because it speaks directly to my style and it challenges who society says women with curves are.
RELATED STORIES:
Lebron James Turns Maga Hat Into Statement About Breonna Taylor
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute To Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor Illustrated For Vanity Fair’s September Issue Wearing Plus-Size Brand Jibri was originally published on hellobeautiful.com