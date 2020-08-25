We’re still trying our best to get through the historically horrible summer of 2020 and while we’re keeping our heads up while holding our breaths through this pandemic, Benny The Butcher seems to be living months ahead of everyone else.

For his newest visuals to “Cold November,” Benny The Butcher lamps in the shadows of his city while spitting his bars and blowing some smoke to get lifted to the next level.

Back in Yonkers, Styles P continues to keep The Lox’s name strong in these streets as he kicks it with his crew and some fellow New Yorkers in his clip to “Ghost Vibe.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kid Ink, Ace Hood featuring Slim Diesel, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “COLD NOVEMBER”

STYLES P FT. DYCE PAYNE – “GHOST VIBE”

KID INK – “LIVE FOREVER”

ACE HOOD FT. SLIM DIESEL – “SAY LESS”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “13 GOING ON 30”

STEEZY FT. PHILTHY RICH – “I LIKE”

SHAD DA GOD – “BELLY”

Benny The Butcher “Cold November,” Styles P ft. Dyce Payne – “Ghost Vibe” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

