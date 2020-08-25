Who’s Cappin: THE REAL [VIDEO]

After a three week campaign, graphics, demo-reals, and social media petitions, The Real must have decided Lore’l was just too REAL for The Real. Yesterday, they announced who will be the latest cast member to join the day time talk show.
Exit Tamara and Amanda, enter Garcelle Beauvais. The actress, widely known for her stint on The Jamie Fox Show, will offer her opinion, along with the rest of The Real ladies starting Monday, September 21st.
We’ve seen your comments and we couldn’t be more excited to announce @garcelle as our newest host! “I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real, ”My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Season seven of The Real returns Monday September 21st! Trust us, you don’t want to miss it! 📸 @ryanwestphoto
So since they decided not to choose Lore’l, we’ve decided to give them Who’s Cappin for Tuesday, August 25th!
