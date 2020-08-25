HHW Gaming: The Ladies of ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’ Don Klassic Looks With Femme Fatale Skin Pack

The ladies of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is taking it back to Mortal Kombat 3 with these latest skins.

NetherRealm Studios announced today (Aug.25) that the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack is now available for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One PC and Stadia. The skin pack will be available on Nintendo Switch on August 28. Once downloaded, players will see Kitana rocking here signature blue with the “Sole Survivor Kitana,” skin, Jade in her iconic green drip as “Outworld Courier Jade” and newcomer Skarlett donning red in her “Old Blood Skarlet” look.

The Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack follows previous skins, “Thanks A Million Johnny Cage,” and “Summer Heat Skin Pack.” All three skin packs are available to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath owners along with franchise-first story expansion plus Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop. Next up to be released is the “All Hallows Eve” pack, which arrives on October 8.

Now, if you don’t own Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and are still on the fence about spending $39.99 on the expansion, you should check out our review on it.

Since its April 2019 release, Mortal Kombat 11 has seen a steady flow of updates, which included DLC fighters like Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker, and Spawn plus 25 additional skins. We are definitely intrigued to see what other fighters Ed Boon and the folks at NetherRealm Studios are planning on bringing to the easily one of the best fighting games out.

To get a detailed look at the Kitana, Jade, and Skarlet rocking their Femme Fatale Skins peep the video below.

