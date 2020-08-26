7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now

In case you haven’t noticed, Black beauty products give us all types of joy here at Hello Beautiful. Just knowing that something was made for us by us, is enough to leave us gleaming with pride.

For this week’s #BuyBlack roundup, we’re digging up the best skincare, haircare and makeup finds to help you lovely ladies and gents take your beauty game to the next level. And whether you’re looking to restock a few favorites or ready to shop until you’ve had your fix, these products will meet your expectations.

You know what to do! Break out your credit cards and follow along to browse through our seven Black beauty picks for the week.

1. PRIME BEAUTY COSMETICS

Brown skin and bronzer is a match made in heaven. Thanks to Prime Beauty Cosmetics, the Chocolate Litty Brownzer ($21.00, Primebeautycosmetics.com) will add warmth to your skin and enhance your features.

2. LUVSCRUB

Take cleansing your skin to the next level with the LUV SCRUB’s Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Luvscrub.com). This mesh is specially designed to help you clean every inch of your body. Just lather with your favorite soap and massage your skin.

3. MISS JESSIE’S

Give your curls a boost in moisture without the fear of weighing them down. Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Styling Lotion ($14.40, Missjessies.com) fights frizz and gives your curls good hold for a long-lasting style.

4. KHARI BARBIE BEAUTY

Work on getting your desired length with the Khar Barbie Hair Stimulating Hair Growth Formula ($40.00, kharibarbiebeauty.com). The brainchild of entrepreneur Masika Kalysha, this hair oil is made with imported oils that promotes hair growth, strengthens hair follicles, softens thick and frizzy hair, and much more.

5. PURE TROPIX

Soak your cares away with Pure Tropix Lime Acai Body Scrub ($17.99, Puretropix.com). It;s made with 100 percent Brazilian sea salt, acai, lime and cupuacu butter to soften and nourish dull skin.

6. BENEATH YOUR MASK

The Beneath Your Mask Heal Skin Souffle ($28.00, Beneathyourskin.com) is a multitasking dream. This souffle helps to fight aging, reuce the apperance of stretch marks, maintain skin’s elasticity, and protect skin from free radicals.

7. LATCHED & HOOKED

Crochet braids have become one of the most notable protective styles and Latched & Hooked is making it easy for you to create the look for yourself. The line offers chemical-free synthetic hair in an array of patterns and textures.

