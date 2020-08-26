An Emotional Doc Rivers Drops Hard Truths While Speaking On The Shooting of Jacob Blake

Even though the remaining teams in the NBA bubble are competing for an NBA championship, the shooting of Jacob Blake is still fresh on their minds of players and coaches.

Following a Los Angeles Clippers resounding victory over the Dallas Mavericks that saw the return of “Playoff P,” head coach Doc Rivers dropped nothing but straight facts when speaking on the unjustified shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. Rivers’ signature raspy voice noticeably began to crack, and the tears welled up in his eyes as he processed the shooting of another unarmed Black man and dropped some cold truths about what’s going on in the country.

Rivers clearly wanted everyone to hear what he had to say, so he removed his masked just to make sure his much-needed assessment was taken in loud and clear. Rivers opened up his statement speaking on the straight-up fear-mongering that is coming out of the Republican National Convention that has been accurately dubbed the #CocaineConvention.

“What stands out to me is just watching the Republican convention, and they are spewing this fear. All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear. We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that are denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear.”

Rivers, 58, who has been a victim of racism himself when his San Antonio home was burned down as a result of a racially-driven arson attack, couldn’t contain his emotions anymore as he continued to speak.

“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back. It’s just really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I’m so often reminded of my color. It’s just really sad. We got to do better. We have to demand better.”

Proud to know you @DocRivers. Sometimes we don’t know what to say every time this hurt happens. We Need Change! There is so much Truth in every Every word of this. Y’all wake up. https://t.co/PsK4FSnqzh — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 26, 2020

Not one lie detected.

Rivers is one of the many in the NBA who have spoken up following the shooting that saw Blake get shot in the back seven times, paralyzing him so severely that doctors say it would take a miracle for him to be able to walk again. LeBron James following a game 4 victory over the Portland Trailblazers

“I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.”

"We are scared as Black people in America." LeBron James calls for justice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and encourages people to vote for change in November's election. https://t.co/tH9zeHNqYw pic.twitter.com/IJ6mg7dZjm — CNN International (@cnni) August 26, 2020

Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet shared his thoughts on the shooting:

“Coming down here, making a choice to play, was supposed to not be in vain. But it’s just starting to feel like everything we’re doing is just going through the motions, and nothing’s really changing. Here we are again with another unfortunate incident. I’m a little bit all over the place. You start to feel guilty a little bit.”

Reports quickly followed that VanVleet and Norm Powell discussed boycotting their upcoming game against the Boston Celtics Sports Centre anchor Kayla Grey shared in a tweet.

Norm Powell and Fred VanVleet have both said that there have been conversations about boycotting. There is frustration that messages aren't getting across. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) August 25, 2020

We expect the players to continually speak on Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor until justice is served.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

An Emotional Doc Rivers Drops Hard Truths While Speaking On The Shooting of Jacob Blake was originally published on cassiuslife.com

