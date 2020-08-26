Report: Larry Michael Ordered ‘Lewd Cheerleader Videos’ to Be Made for Daniel Snyder in 2008

WASHINGTON — According to reports, the Washington Football Team has had more ex-employees come forward regarding the toxic workplace culture at the franchise.

Lewd cheerleader videos, sexist rules: Ex-employees decry Washington NFL team’s workplace. Proud to have collaborated with @TheWillHobson @Bethreinhard & @WashingtonPost outstanding editors, researchers, designers.https://t.co/Yi9RCrJeoU — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) August 26, 2020

The Washington Post article describes how after the filming of “Beauties on the Beach,” the official behind-the-scenes video of the Washington team’s 2008 cheerleader calendar, a second video was made from the raw footage. This video was made at the behest of former “Voice of the Redskins” Larry Michael who wanted the video produced for owner Daniel Snyder, according to a former member of Michael’s staff, Brad Baker. This 10-minute video, “intended strictly for private use,” was set to classic rock and included the footage from in-between shots, that Michael allegedly called “the good bits” or “the good parts,” where cheerleaders’ “nipples were inadvertently exposed as the women shifted positions or adjusted props.”

Michael vehemently denies the allegations, saying “Nothing can be further from the truth. I was never asked to nor did I ask someone to compile videos as [“The Washington Post] described.” Daniel Snyder and the Washington Football Team have not commented at this time. Baker recaps differently saying “Larry said something to the effect of ‘We have a special project that we need to get done for the owner today: He needs us to get the good bits of the behind-the-scenes video from the cheerleader shoot onto a DVD for him.”

One of the men that Baker has accused of creating the alleged video is Tim DeLaney, who was then Washington’s vice president of production. DeLaney is currently vive president of broadcast and digital content for the Arizona Cardinals. DeLaney denies the claims saying “I was never asked to create an outtakes video, and I have no knowledge of anyone creating one or even being asked to create one. I certainly would have remembered that conversation had it happened.”

The story also included allegations by former cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby who claims “Snyder approached her at a 2004 charity event at which the cheerleaders were performing and suggested she join his close friend in a hotel room so they ‘could get to know each other better.” According to The Post’s story, Scourby has corroboration from three friends she told of the incident contemporaneously, including her former cheerleading director with Washington.

These new allegations add to the growing list coming out publicly against the culture at the Washington Football Team. This includes a report from July that 17 former female employees and journalists had filed complaints of sexual assault and harassment against other, now former, Washington employees, including Larry Michael. That list has grown to 25 according the The Washington Post and further describes how “an atmosphere in which bullying and demeaning behavior by management created a climate of fear that allowed abusive behavior to continue unchecked.”

Report: Larry Michael Ordered ‘Lewd Cheerleader Videos’ to Be Made for Daniel Snyder in 2008 was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: