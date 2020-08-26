Body Of Missing Boater Found In Anne Arundel County

UPDATE 8/26/2020 1:52 PM EST:
The body a missing man after a boating trip has been recovered according to WBAL-TV.
The body of Robert Stup, 68, was recovered Wednesday afternoon.
ORIGINAL:
Crews are continuing to search for the body of a missing boater in Anne Arundel County.
Officials say the man they’re looking for is 65 years old. He reportedly went missing following a boat crash Tuesday.
The collision between the two boats happened just after 12:20 p.m. in the South River near Turkey Point.
One person suffered minor injuries on one boat. The occupants of the other boat were not hurt.
