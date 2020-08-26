CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Body Of Missing Boater Found In Anne Arundel County

UPDATE 8/26/2020 1:52 PM EST:

The body a missing man after a boating trip has been recovered according to WBAL-TV.

The body of Robert Stup, 68, was recovered Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are continuing to search for the body of a missing boater in Anne Arundel County.

Officials say the man they’re looking for is 65 years old. He reportedly went missing following a boat crash Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

The collision between the two boats happened just after 12:20 p.m. in the South River near Turkey Point.

One person suffered minor injuries on one boat. The occupants of the other boat were not hurt.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers During West Baltimore Traffic Stop

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Body Of Missing Boater Found In Anne Arundel County  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 25th)
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1
67 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close