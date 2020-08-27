ASHBURN, Va. — Jason Wright, newly appointed Team President of the Washington Football Team addressed the most recent allegations against the Washington Football Team and their owner, Daniel Snyder.

I’ve spent the day talking to our @WashingtonNFL family. We are all feeling weighed down by the hard to read accounts. We are now setting a new culture, we will take swift and decisive action, and we will lift the heaviness my colleagues are feeling today. Our journey starts now. https://t.co/a3pfNIuvSs — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 27, 2020

Wright was hired by Washington hired August 17 becoming the first black team president in NFL history.

Washington’s Senior Vice President of Media & Content Julie Donaldson also took to social media to. make her statement.

This has been weighing on me. Here is what I have to say. @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/ufFnP8q7P2 — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) August 27, 2020

Donaldson also announced today that after many talks with Washington head coach Ron Rivera and Wright that the team had decided to “postpone [Thursday’s] practice to engage in meaningful dialogue on social injustice” in light of the “latest incident in Wisconsin.”

It has been a very difficult day on many levels. After many conversations with Head Coach Ron Rivera and Jason, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s practice at FedExField to engage in meaningful dialogue on social injustice. pic.twitter.com/7rGYYxDurD — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) August 27, 2020

Along with being as Senior VP, Donaldson was also hired back in July to lead the team’s new radio broadcast team this season.

Wright & Donaldson Respond to Latest Allegations, Cancel Thursday’s Practice for ‘Social Injustice’ was originally published on theteam980.com

