NBA YoungBoy “Murder Business,” HOTBOII ft. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Time (Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 8.26.20

Say what you will about today’s generation of rappers and how they go about their business, but on the low NBA YoungBoy is one of the hardest working rappers in the game as it seems like he’s constantly popping up with new work or new features.

This time around the Baton Rouge rapper comes through with a dolo joint and some new visuals to “Murder Business” where NBA holds court at a trap house where he got women cooking up his work and his blood brothers hold him down with enough toast to feed an army.

HOTBOII meanwhile touches on the social injustices Black men experience at the hands of police and links up with Lil Baby to help him get his point across in his clip to “Don’t Need Time (Remix).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lyrica Anderson, B.o.B, and more.

NBA YOUNGBOY – “MURDER BUSINESS”

HOTBOII FT. LIL BABY – “DON’T NEED TIME REMIX”

LYRICAL ANDERSON – “PLOT TWIST”

B.O.B – “SLIZZY SITY”

COOKIEE KAWAII & TYGA – “VIBE (IF I BACK IT UP)”

TINASHE – “REMEMBER WHEN”

TM88 FT. CALBOY & SLATT ZY – “WAR STORIES”

SCRIBZ RILEY – “MANDY”

