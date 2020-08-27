NBA players have decided to resume the NBA Playoffs. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the players came to the decision after an 11am meeting on Thursday. This comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder decided to boycott their game followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Wednesday night it was reported that the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted against the playoff restart after a contentious meeting with fellow players. According to sources, Lakers Foward Lebron James wants to see more action from NBA owners. Issues including voting and police reform were also discussed in the meetings.

Sources: Miami's Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that — without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue? LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

No word as of yet on when the games will resume.

RELATED: Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces Uncertainty As Players Strike Over Police Shootings

RELATED: Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On ‘Trauma’ When Taylor Rooks Asks How He’s Doing ‘Mentally’

Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After Meeting was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: