Orioles Manager Says He’ll ‘Support Whatever Players Want To Do’ Following Sports Teams Boycotts

The Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday.

Team manager Brandon Hyde has said if some players opt not to play, he’ll “support whatever they want to do.”

This comes on the heels of several boycotts across sports teams in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Brewers also refused to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds in protest.

According to reports, the Lakers and Clippers voted to cancel the rest of their season.

The Orioles are slated to play the Rays in Tampa Bay on Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

