Johnnie Walker Gets A Makeover To Celebrate The 100th Anniversary Of Women’s Right To Vote

This week marks the 100th anniversary of women officially gaining the right to vote and in this November’s Presidential Election, for the first time ever, women of color will have the opportunity to vote for someone who looks like them in Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris– the first Black and South Asian American female to be nominated for Vice President of the United States. Without the bravery of strong women before us, this moment wouldn’t exist so it’s only fitting that this year’s celebration take on a deeper meaning than ever before.

In celebration of the centennial of Women’s Suffrage, Monumental Women unveiled the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument, which was a seven-year effort and the first monument depicting real women in the 167-year history of New York City’s historic Central Park. Featuring suffragists like Sojourner Truth, the statue was inducted yesterday, on Equality Day, and honored the achievements of the past while being a symbol of the ongoing fight for women’s equality, now and in the future.

The Equality Day celebration didn’t stop there as influential women like Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker are also supporting the Monumental Women organization in their journey to honoring women while championing diversity around the country. To deepen the initiative, Jane Walker teamed up with activist, founder and CEO of Phenomenal, Meena Harris, to offer limited-edition shirts that further support the women’s movement. “It is important to remember that, while 2020 marks 100 years of women’s suffrage, it’s not the centennial of suffrage for all. For nearly half a century more, Black women still lacked protections to access the ballot box, even though Black women were central figures in the passage of the 19th Amendment,” Meena Harris said. “Phenomenal is proud to stand with Jane Walker and Monumental Women to honor the incredible achievements of all women whose shoulders we stand on in the fight for voting rights still ahead.”

Together, Jane Walker and Meena Harris established the limited edition “VOTES FOR WOMEN” t-shirt to support the Monumental Women’s mission and celebrate the women’s suffrage centennial, the Monumental Women Toolkit to be used as a resource for other communities and encourage diversity, as well as the Ida B. Wells Memorial Foundation to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights pioneer.

Although this year’s Equality Day has come and gone, there’s still ways to support the women’s equality movement and celebrate 100 years of Women’s Suffrage. To learn more, support be part of the movement, visit, Phenomenal Woman.

