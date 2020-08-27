Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping Black Kid And Calling Him N-Word, Cops Say

One white woman brought out her nasty “Karen” side after she slapped a Black kid in the face and used a racist slur against him at a go-kart track, according to police.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Haley Erin Zager faces child abuse charges for the incident. The racial aspect of the incident resulted in the charges getting bumped to a second-degree felony, according to the arrest report.
The incident took place at Boomers in Boca Raton. The 11-year-old boy bumped Zager’s car and according to three employee witnesses, Zager stepped out of her go-kart and smacked the boy.
Zager told the cops that she was stopped at the end of the race when a car rear-ended her “at full speed.” She said the kid driving the car didn’t apologize so she “tapped” him in the face, according to the arrest report.
When Zager described the incident to police, she admitted that she shouldn’t have hit a child. However, after the incident, she didn’t show the same remorse when she told an employee, “that f*cking ni**er hit me in the back,” according to the report.
The boy’s dad explained to cops that another car had rammed into a row of carts, causing a chain of collisions that caused his son’s cart to hit Zager’s. Another kid said Zager got out of her cart, slapped the boy with an open palm and told a bystander, “The ni**er hit me. The ni**er hit me,” says the report.
The 11-year-old boy Zager slapped provided the same account about his cart getting pushed into Zager’s. However, he says he didn’t hear what she said when she slapped him because he was still processing what had just occurred, says the report. Because the boy’s left cheek was swollen, the Boca Raton Fire-Rescue paramedics provided him with an ice pack to help with the swelling.
Zager was arrested for child abuse and when a female officer searched her, she found a metal Altoids tin full of various pills stuffed in her underwear. Zager was charged with four counts of drug possession for the prescription pills, the report says. She left jail on Monday on her own recognizance, according to jail records.
Zager has also faced felony charges in Palm Beach County for an aggravated domestic battery case in 2018, according to court records. However, prosecutors decided not to pursue those charges.
