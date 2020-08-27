Gov. Hogan: Maryland Schools Can Reopen For In-Person Learning

Gov. Larry Hogan has authorized schools to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the decision when to reopen is up to county leaders; but finding a safe way for kids to go back to school should be a top priority.

Schools that reopen will still need to follow physical distancing guidelines and should follow cleaning and disinfection guidelines set by the CDC.

“We’d likely have more local school district consistency on reopening if the State had provided *any* guidance whatsoever prior to TEN DAYS before the planned start of SY 2020-21,” tweeted Maryland State Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat.

This is a developing story.

Source: CBS Baltimore

