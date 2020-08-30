A Full Lineup of the Performers and Nominees For the Socially-Distanced (And Virtual) 2020 MTV VMAs

As the world continues to battle the pandemic for the eighth month, the entertainment business is learning how to cope with our new social distanced and mask-wearing world.

That includes award shows. Usually, they’re in packed theatres and arenas, but to prevent a second wave in New York, MTV decided to forgo the usual glitz of the Barclays Center and is taking everything virtual for the 2020 VMAs. Keke Palmer will be hosting the event from home but MTV is making sure New York still gets to have some fun with its performances being spread out across the five boroughs.

However, the musical performances will all be outside with little to no audience permitted to watch.

Another thank you to NYC, one of the cities hit hardest by the pandemic, is the introduction of the new “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers,” category which is “celebrating performances by doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical workers who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances during the pandemic.”

Despite all the new changes, dope acts will still be taking the virtual stage including, The Weeknd, Maluma, Doja Cat, and CNCO. The pre-show will also be pretty entertaining, featuring Chloe x Halle, Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker and blackbear, and Jack Harlow. One of the artists we were most looking forward to was Roddy Ricch, but he reportedly pulled out at the last minute.

Check out the entire list of nominees below and be sure to check out the show tonight at 8.

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

Artist of the Year

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Yungblud – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone: “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Best Pop

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey: “You Should Be Sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby: “Bop” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle: “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-Pop

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO: “Obession” – SM Entertainment

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God” – Republic Records

Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone” – Epic Records

Red Velvet: “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” – Big Hit Entertainment

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin: “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita” – Epic Records

J Balvin: “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

Best Rock

Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay: “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence: “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers: “Caution” – Island Records

Best Alternative

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low: “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake: “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend: “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “Xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomer Nogué

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and Mathematic

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab, Son Sung Deuk

CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing

Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Rosalía: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

