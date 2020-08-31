Maryland Deputy Fired For Social Media Posts Related To Fatal Shootings At Kenosha Protest

Arthur Love IV is no longer employed with the state of Maryland after posting several images on Facebook of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the man responsible for the fatal shootings at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Love was the deputy director of Gov. Larry Hogan’s community initiative office.

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

One image shows a police officer giving a thumbs up, and writes, “Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug,” with another saying, “This is the definition of self-defense,” beside a picture of Rittenhouse shooting protesters on the street.

“I was appalled by what I saw and what I read,” said Del. Darryl Barnes (D), with the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus.

The posts led to a public uproar, calling for the governor to immediately fire Love. The executive director of the Office of Community Initiatives wrote Saturday: “These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of our office, I relieved this employee of his duties,”

Local and state leaders are now looking at how to prevent incidents such as this.

“They also have to do a better job moving forward of weeding those people out beforehand,” said Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott.

Kevin Craft, who works on Gov. Hogan’s Commission on African Affairs, is replacing Love.

