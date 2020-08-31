1 Dead After Caravan Of 600 Trump Supporters Clash With Portland Protesters

Violence erupted in Portland, Oregon Saturday after a caravan of 600 far-right wingers arrived sparking clashes with protestors amid chaos and confusion.

One person was shot and killed after the group comprised of Trump supporters and Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group, came to the city. The group gathered earlier in the day at a suburban mall and drove together into Portland where protestors tried to stop them by standing in the street and blocking bridges.

I'm out in the Portland suburbs, where hundreds of Trump supporters are gathering for an event. They say they will be driving into Portland later tonight. pic.twitter.com/NUHy5e4TnP — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

After their efforts were unsuccessful, journalists captured video of pro-Trump decorated pick-up trucks full of people shooting paintball pellets and pepper spray at Black Lives Matter supporters.

A bike is underneath a vehicle. Not sure what happened. A cyclist is speaking with police now. pic.twitter.com/SDz6kqVnoD — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Driving through crowds and macing out of vehicles at SW 4th and Washington. pic.twitter.com/dCNJxYlkYn — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020

More action at SW 3rd and Washington. pic.twitter.com/UoG56BHhPd — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Later, the Associated Press reported that a freelance photographer heard three gunshots and then saw police medics attending to a shooting victim, who appeared to be a white man. The freelancer said the man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer. Police arrived at the shooting scene “within a minute” and said the victim did not survive.

It’s unclear who shot him and homicide detectives are looking for more evidence.

“It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting,” a police statement said. “If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible,” Chief Chuck Lovell said.

In the two hours after the shooting, the AP reports that ten people were arrested and sporadic fighting and vandalism took place.

Trump, of course, tweeted about Portland and called the Mayor a “fool” while pushing his usual theme of “law and order.”

