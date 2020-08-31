CLOSE
Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]

Colon cancer is named the number 3 cancer that kills people.  Dr. Collier breaks down the early signs of colon and rectal cancer. He also explains that getting a colonoscopy is a test that should be taken by the age of 45 years old for African-Americans.  If this type of cancer runs in your family, he suggests getting tested at any age. He says that getting a colonoscopy should be a test where there is no co-pay required.

Listen to Dr. Collier explain healthy habits that may prevent colon cancer in the future.

Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]

