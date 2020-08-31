CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Why African Americans Are At A Higher Risk For Colon Cancer [VIDEO]

 

Dr. MJ Collier joined us on The Morning Hustle after the tragic death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer at the age of 42.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dr. Collier explains the factors that contribute to the African American community that puts them at a much higher risk for colon cancer, and the importance for annual health screenings and testing. He also discusses how quickly a disease like this can takeover one’s body, and things you should look out for and beware of when it comes to your colon .

We send our deepest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Chadwick and his family as the entire mourns one of the most talented actors and people of our lifetime.

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z & Will Smith to Executive Produce New ABC Series & Is Tekashi 6ix9ine Paying For Beef? [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Report: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Passed Away At 78

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

9 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

Continue reading Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

After a silent four-year battle of colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman passed on Friday (August 28) at the age of 42. Boseman’s career was filled with many films that shared culturally important stories, like T’Challa from The Black Panther, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson. Once his Twitter account shared the news, it sparked instant sorrow across social media platforms. https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1299530165463199747%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheboxhouston.com%2F10052980%2Fchadwick-boseman-passes-away-colon-cancer%2F Fans and friends of Boseman shared some of his most inspirational and positive words that he’s shared over the years.  From interviews to commencement speeches, Boseman was well-spoken and encouraging to people all over. Check out some of these memories that floated across social media over the weekend. 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

 

 

 

Why African Americans Are At A Higher Risk For Colon Cancer [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More From KYSDC
Close