CLOSE
Celebrity News
Home

Thea Vidale Rooting For Monica In Verzuz Match, Says Brandy And Her Mom Showed “Disrespect” While Working On Thea

THEA

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

Just about everyone who loves ’90s R&B music is excited about the Verzuz between Brandy and Monica tonight, including Brandy’s former co-star, Thea Vidale.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

The comedian was the leading actress of the short-lived sitcom Thea, playing a widowed mother trying to make ends meet while simultaneously attempting to keep her kids in line. Brandy played her daughter, Danesha. And though you would assume the fact that they worked together would make Vidale a tad more partial to Brandy and her music (or at least motivate her to not publicly pick a favorite in the Verzuz), she posted late last week that she was actually team Monica.

“Let’s go—I’m rooting for Monica !” she wrote on Twitter.

When people called her out about it, she decided to get some things off of her chest about Brandy and her mother, Sonja Norwood.

“I’m tired of people coming at me sideways about Brandy,” she wrote. “I never said she wasn’t talented. I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom. And I stand by that sh-t !!”

“Your favorites can be wrong sometimes,” she added, writing in caps lock. “Stop being selective about that, just because you like a celebrities [sic[ work ! ! We are all humans who do sh-t that we need to be checked for, sometime !!!!”

When someone supported Vidale, claiming that former cast members of Moesha had even spoke negatively about the then young star’s attitude, she wrapped up her thoughts by mentioning people who had issues with Brandy at one time or another.

“Sheryl Lee Ralph…Adina Howard…Countess Vaughn…and more,” she wrote. “I still wish her THE BEST.”

Ralph reportedly wrote in her book Redefining Diva, that she had some issues with the work environment created by her co-star during Moesha. Brandy admitted in a past VIBE interview that she and Vaughn bumped heads behind the scenes of the show despite playing best friends on it (with Vaughn allegedly calling her the b-word to her face). And recently, Howard revealed that she and Brandy didn’t get along because of the “Freak Like Me” singer’s involvement with Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, whom Brandy dated and collaborated on “Brokenhearted” with. All three women have stated, and now Vidale too, that despite prickly moments with the singer, they all consider her to be incredibly talented.

Vidale would seemingly go on to delete her Twitter page following her statements.

Thea ran for only 19 episodes, beginning in the fall of 1993 before being canceled in the winter of 1994. Brandy stated after the fact that she was glad the show ended, but only because she wanted to focus on putting out her debut album, Brandy.

“I felt bad for everybody else but me,” she said in 1995. “It was a good thing, because I could do what I had to do, because I wanted to sing.”

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Brandy & Monica Hits

See Also: 10 Times Both Brandy And Monica Contributed to Black Culture

Brandy & Monica Announced As Next VERZUZ Match Up, 90s Girl Next Door Twitter Grabs Block Wedges

12 photos Launch gallery

Brandy & Monica Announced As Next VERZUZ Match Up, 90s Girl Next Door Twitter Grabs Block Wedges

Continue reading Brandy & Monica Announced As Next VERZUZ Match Up, 90s Girl Next Door Twitter Grabs Block Wedges

Brandy & Monica Announced As Next VERZUZ Match Up, 90s Girl Next Door Twitter Grabs Block Wedges

[caption id="attachment_901467" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty[/caption] 90s R&B fans are finally getting the long-awaited showdown between Brandy and Monica. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! On Saturday (August 22), Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took to Instagram to announce the next VERZUZ match-up would be between Brandy and Monica, and many fans were excited to see the two go head to head for the first time since their 1997 collaborative track “The Boy Is Mine.” “Get ready for the queens!” the official Verzuz Instagram teased, with a sleek split image of the singers’ faces. https://www.instagram.com/p/CENbg3YD5y1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link As one fan pointed out, even without the long-time feud the match-up is still one for the history books with both of the talented women having an extensive catalog of hits. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join! https://twitter.com/the__prototype/status/1297332026891210752?s=20 https://twitter.com/ThatDudeMCFLY/status/1297314280761589760?s=20 While many are excited about the matchup, it didn’t stop 90s Girl Next Door Twitter from choosing sides and getting a little catty about it, causing true fans of the artists to remind them what the Verzuz series is really about. https://twitter.com/____Kollin/status/1297710957913944064?s=20 https://twitter.com/BklynActiveMama/status/1297359645569437696?s=20 Last month, Brandy dropped her seventh studio album B7, her first in eight years and Monica revealed during an interview on The Kenny Burns Show earlier this year that she plans on releasing an album on her own imprint at a later date. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wu3RNhHIBY The highly anticipated and iconic Verzuz battle is slated to go down Monday (Aug 31) at 8pm EST on Instagram and Apple Music. Check out more of Black Twitter’s reactions below. — Photo: Getty

Originally Published on Madame Noire.

Thea Vidale Rooting For Monica In Verzuz Match, Says Brandy And Her Mom Showed “Disrespect” While Working On Thea  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close