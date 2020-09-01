Maryland Entering Stage 3 Of Reopening On Friday

Maryland will enter stage 3 of its Roadmap to Recovery Plan this coming Friday.

Under stage 3, indoor movie theaters, entertainment venues and all businesses can reopen.

As of Tuesday, 614 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state bringing the total to 108,863. The state positivity rate is also up slightly at 3.39%.

Hospitalizations are up from 377 to 385, with ICUs going from 107 to 112. There have been 3,617 people who have died from the virus.

