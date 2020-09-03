Diddy is back with another one, only this time we aren’t talking music hits.

On Wednesday (Sept 3) Diddy announced that he’s opening the newest addition to his network of college prep schools in the Bronx. Capital Prep Bronx will start remote classes Tuesday in the borough’s Co-Op City neighborhood, before eventually transitioning to “hybrid/in-person” classes, to accommodate safety precautions surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not just teaching reading, math, and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world,” Diddy said in a statement.

Serving more than 200 students in the sixth and seventh grades in its first year, Capital Prep plans to grow to up to 650 students in grades 6th through 11th over the next five years.

“My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high-quality education they deserve,” Diddy continued.

The Bad Boy mogul and charter school partner, Dr. Steve Perry, have previously opened two other prep schools under the Capital Preparatory Schools imprint in both Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Diddy’s hometown, Harlem.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our next school together in Co-Op City, a community rooted in social justice and diversity.” Dr. Perry added in the statement. “While opening up remote at first is bittersweet, we have developed a best in class approach to online learning we are excited to implement with our new families. The Capital Prep college prep model is perfectly poised to transition into the digital space and we are excited to deliver a rigorous education to this inaugural class of scholars.”

To learn more about Diddy’s latest educational initiative, visit the Capital Preparatory Schools official website here.

Diddy Opens Third Charter School With Education Guru Steve Perry was originally published on hiphopwired.com

