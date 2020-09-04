Millionaire Future And Eliza Reign Reach Super Low Child Support Settlement…For Now

Future and Eliza “Reign” Seraphin’s child support saga has taken an interesting turn after the pair settled on a surprisingly low monthly payment for their one-year-old daughter, Reign Wilburn.
As reported by Madamenoire, Future has been ordered to pay $3,200 per month to Seraphin until their daughter turns 18 years old. Originally, he offered $1,000 after Seraphin demanded $53,000. Both proposals were rejected, which is why their settled amount raises more questions than answers.
Last year Forbes released its annual “World’s 20 Top-Earning Hip-Hop Stars” list, ranking the 36-year-old rapper in the 17th slot for earning an estimated $19.5 million between June 2018 and June 2019. Considering he’s been a super troll on social media for throwing subliminal jabs at women, it’s not far fetched to believe the rapper’s lowballed child support offer to his seventh baby mama was another instance of his pettiness.
However, Seraphin and her legal team are planning to appeal the decision once they’ve collected sufficient paperwork on the rapper’s finances.
Via Daily Mail:
‘We are very hopeful that once we get all the documentation from him, his banking info, his credit card info, that the final child support number would be substantially higher,’ Seraphin’s lawyer Brandon Rotbart told The Shade Room on Tuesday.
Seraphin and her legal team said they disagreed with the 36-year-old rapper’s estimate he only makes $30,000 a month.
‘We had some other evidence that was contradictory,’ Rotbart told the outlet. ‘It’s only just begun.’
If history repeats itself, we’ll know if Seraphin’s findings were successful based on the level of the pettiness in Future’s Twitter rants.
