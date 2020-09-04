STREAMED: Big Sean Puts On For His City With “Detroit 2,” SZA Finally Returns With “Hit Different,” & More

Big Sean — Detroit 2

Big Sean rolls through his hometown in Detroit 2, the sequel to his fan-favorite 2012 mixtape. Much like the original — which featured Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg, and Jhené Aiko — this 21-song project is a star-studded ode to the Motor City.

Nipsey Hussle appeared on the album’s big single “Deep Reverence” prior to its release. The rest of the project boasts a jam-packed roster, including Eminem, Dave Chappelle, Royce Da 5’9”, Post Malone, Wale, and Diddy, among many others. Sean’s longtime girlfriend Jhené is also back for Detroit 2.

The Don explained the album title during an interview with Vulture shortly before the LP’s release. “When I was making Detroit 2, I felt like I was returning to my roots but with a stronger foundation,” he said. “I feel like my roots got even deeper. Not only did I reconnect with myself, I reconnected with my passion and my hunger. The music reminded me of the Detroit mixtape while I was making it…I found myself doing some of the exact same things. I got back to journaling. I got back to not feeling restricted.”

SZA — “Hit Different”

Three years after dropping CTRL, Top Dawn Entertainment’s SZA seems like she’s ready to unveil her next musical chapter. Today, the hit-making songstress unleashes her newest single, the anxiously-awaited “Hit Different.”

Produced by The Neptunes, “Hit Different” also features vocals from Ty Dolla $ign. “You wrong but I can’t get on without you,” she sings on the cut. “It’s a shame but can’t blame myself / I just keep on loving you; you do it different.”

Dolla adds his signature vocals to the tune. “Hit different when I’m sitting here alone, all by myself,” he sings. “Hit different when I think you might be with somebody else.”

The song’s music video, which SZA directed herself, features a cameo from Ty and some inspired choreography. It also includes striking visuals, from a junkyard backdrop to a seemingly symbolic horse stable. The clip also includes a snippet of an unreleased song, which has been dubbed “Good Days.” Watch the video below.

Chloe x Halle — “Do It (Remix)”

Chloe x Halle made waves with the release of their hit single “Do It” on The Ungodly Hour. Now, the sisters are back with the song’s star-powered remix, which features Doja Cat, City Girls, and Mulatto.

Doja kicks off the new version. “We pulling up the way we do to keep the audience tweeting,” she raps. “The farther we going up, it’s like the farther they’re reaching.”

City Girls join in for a fun back-and-forth that references Roddy Ricch (“We got that number one box like Roddy”) and Erykah Badu (“Don’t call me, call Tyrone”). Then Mulatto caps things off with the final verse. “Classy like Chloe x Halle, nasty like Megan,” she raps. “Losing me, you dropped a queen like black jack in Vegas.”

Listen to the revamped version of “Do It” below.

G-Eazy feat. Mulatto — “Down”

G-Eazy teams up with Mulatto for his newest single, “Down.” Over a Dupri instrumental, Young Gerald raps about his business dealings, experiences with women, and his activities in the gentlemen’s club.

“Throwing corporate money, I get paid for endorsements,” he rhymes. “This is my second home; I should take out a mortgage.”

Mulatto plays with Gerald’s rap name during her empowered verse. “ I’m a G,” she proclaims. “I can’t give it up too easy / Every time I leave, he like, ‘Please stay,’ he needs me.”

Directed by Mike Marasco, the song’s music video was inspired by the Deuce Bigalow film series. Actor Rob Schneider, who starred in the Bigalow films, also appears in the clip along with Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, and Saucy Santana. Watch “Down” below.

Lil Durk — “The Voice”

Lil Durk is riding high off the release of his Drake collaboration “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which is sitting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, he’s back with solo material, speaking directly to fans on his newest single, “The Voice.”

The Chi Town MC uses this opportunity to vocalize his views on legacy. “You’re looking crazy,” he raps on cut, which was produced by Turnmeupjosh, LowLowTurnMeUp, and Ayo Bleu. “Know the streets raised me / I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago’s JAY-Z.”

Moreover, the Windy City rapper explains the title of the track, singing: “Became the voice of the streets and my people ain’t believe in me / I’m supportive of the streets and them people ain’t believe in me.”

Durk rides through Los Angeles and raps inside of a private jet in the song’s music video, which was directed by CrownSoHeavy. “The Voice” follows Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 LP, which came out earlier this year, boasting guest spots from Lil Baby, Polo G, and G Herbo.

Watch “The Voice” below.

Bryson Tiller — “Inhale”

Bryson Tiller returns to the scene with a brand new track, “Inhale,” and its music video. The new single is set to appear on Tiller’s forthcoming follow-up to 2017’s True to Self.

Produced by Dpat, “Inhale” allows Pen Affleck to explore his emotions over a relationship. “I ain’t feeling well,” he explains on the track. “Kept it in and then my tears fell / Yes, I spent all these fucking years dwelling / Yes, I feel irrelevant.”

“Inhale” comes from the chorus: “Inhale, exhale / I’ma take another hit before I set sail.” But it also obviously comes as a nod to a classic film. The song samples SWV’s “All Night Long” and Whitney Houston’s “Not Gon’ Cry” off the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack.

The song’s moody music video was directed by Ro.Lexx. It ends with an album announcement confirming that the project is due to arrive this fall. It will be Tiller’s third LP following Trapsoul and the aforementioned True to Self.

