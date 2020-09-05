Tyler Perry The Billionaire New Mansion Has A Runway [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Tyler Perry The Billionaire New Mansion Has A Runway

Tyler Perry

Source: GlobaLgrind / GlobalGrind

It was announced yesterday that Tyler Perry was officially a billionaire according Forbes. Tyler Perry the man that was once homeless then started doing stage plays that came heavily scrutinized because of his Madea character but he kept moving full steam ahead giving black actors a job in black Hollywood, Atlanta, that wasn’t getting to see the light of day in the hills of California. Tyler Perry earlier this year built a historic movie studio on the land that once housed slaves to give Hollywood a run for their money, studios that are actively producing movies and television shows with one hell of plan with the leadership of Tyler Perry during a pandemic that is keeping people of color safe and working.

With that all being said it is being reported today that Tyler Perry that feeds the people without making it a publicity stunt when it is put on his heart to do so, has done a little somethin somethin for himself. Tyler Perry is building the mother of all mansions on 1,200 acres near Atlanta that looks to even include a runway for an airplane.

How about that for the have’s and the have nots.

Take a look at the arial shots in the video below

