Rochester Police Officers Involved In Killing Daniel Prude Have Been Suspended With Pay

Footage of the incident that ultimately led to Daniel Prude’s death was released yesterday as body camera footage showed Rochester, New York officers handcuffed him, put a “spit hood” over his head, and shoving his face into the ground back in March. Prude was naked at the time and responding officers were told that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to CBSNews, 7 days later, Daniel Prude was dead.

Prude died seven days later of “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” as well as “excited delirium” and PCP intoxication, according to a report from the medical examiner. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement expressing her displeasure with the officers, her counsel, the system at-large, and the reason for her disciplinary decision.

“Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me,” Warren told reporters Thursday, adding, “I am suspending the officers in question today, against the advice of counsel.”

“I understand that the union may sue the city for this,” she said. “They shall feel free to do so.”

Warren wasn’t done airing out her police department. She pulled no punches when she put Police Chief LaRon Singletary on full blast for lying to her about what happened to Mr. Prude as he initially told her that he died of an overdose.

“l have addressed with Police Chief LaRon Singletary how deeply disappointed I am in him personally and professionally for failing to fully and accurately inform me about what occurred to Mr. Prude,” Warren said. “He knows he needs to do better to truly protect and serve our community and I know he will.”

