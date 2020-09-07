CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsRecording Artists

Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Died From COVID-19

The Temptations Perform At The Canyon Club

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

 

It’s being reported that a former member of the Temptations, Bruce Williamson, has passed away from COVID-19, at the age of 49.

Bruce Williamson a Los Angeles, California native with gospel roots came to be a member of the Temptations singing lead in 2007. Williamson appeared on two albums before leaving the group in 2015.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

The news about the passing of Bruce Williams came from his son via social media reported by TMZ.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON”

We will be keeping the family, friends, colleagues, and fans of Bruce Williamson uplifted in our prayers.

The only original member still standing is Otis Williams.

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

61 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Continue reading Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

https://youtu.be/_FZXfgT_IRg Weeks after much of the country begins to "re-open" more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Died From COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close