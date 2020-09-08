CLOSE
Big Sean Reveals Finding His Life Purpose & Confronting Mental Health Struggles While Making ‘Detroit 2’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s been 8 years since Big Sean released his mixtape ‘Detroit’ back in 2012. Since then he’s dealt with love, heartbreak, growth, and working through depression and finding true inner peace. Detroit 2 is an open book about Seans life as of late, and he’s very open about going to therapy, working on his mental health, and finding purpose, and he explains all of that and more in our exclusive interview on The Morning Hustle.

He discusses how he had to take a break from music to really focus on himself, and he worked through things through meditation, therapy, and realizing making music is his true purpose. He explains that his album is very personal, and he stayed away from stereotypical topics on this project on purpose. He breaks down a few of our favorite tracks from the album, but it was one verse in particular that we wanted him to elaborate on.

In his song, “Guard Your Heart”, he has a verse that says, “Conflicted like bein’ signed to Ye and managed by Jay/ Conflicted like bein’ cool with Pusha and Drake (Damn).” He explains always trying to be the person that is there to help mend situations, but sometimes you just have to sit back and let people handle their issues, like when it comes to Pusha & Drake or Kanye and Jay-Z.

 

Besides the album and his personal growth, he touches on what his girlfriend Jhené Aiko has personally taught him, how long he see’s himself rapping, and why he doesn’t think it is the right time yet to do a VERZUZ battle. This is one of his most personal albums to date, and you can tell that his fanbase is loving the project, the album is projected to sell 110k first week, which most likely Big Sean will top the Billboard chart.

We’re so happy to see the mental and musical space Big Sean is in right now after nearly a decade in the industry, and be sure to go stream his new project Detroit 2 now!

 

