Joe Biden sat down to talk with rapper Cardi B to talk with her about things that she would like to see happen in politics. A valid conversation when Cardi B probably pays millions in taxes right? Well Candace Owens threw major shade at Cardi calling her illiterate, saying that the former Vice President Biden having a conversation with her was demeaning and pandering. Candace Owens also said that the only reason Biden took the time to talk to Cardi B was because they believe black people are stupid and it’s the biggest insult.
The New York native, Cardi B, that has publicly acknowledged that English is a second language for her, tweeted that she really doesn’t have time for Candace Owens as a matter of fact she feels sorry for her. According to Cardi B Candace Owens supports a man that gets a chuckle out of black men getting killed by police and suggests that people drink bleach, hell he wouldn’t even let Candace Owens open her mouth during the RNC. #Facts. Okurrrr Hunty have several seats. (scroll down to see video below)
Cardi B’s Live response to Candace Owens below. [Warning This Video Contains Graphic Language]
Candace Owens Called Cardi B Illiterate, Cari B Responded !! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com