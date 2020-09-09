Candace Owens Called Cardi B Illiterate, Cari B Responded !!

Joe Biden sat down to talk with rapper Cardi B to talk with her about things that she would like to see happen in politics. A valid conversation when Cardi B probably pays millions in taxes right? Well Candace Owens threw major shade at Cardi calling her illiterate, saying that the former Vice President Biden having a conversation with her was demeaning and pandering. Candace Owens also said that the only reason Biden took the time to talk to Cardi B was because they believe black people are stupid and it’s the biggest insult.

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

The New York native, Cardi B, that has publicly acknowledged that English is a second language for her, tweeted that she really doesn’t have time for Candace Owens as a matter of fact she feels sorry for her. According to Cardi B Candace Owens supports a man that gets a chuckle out of black men getting killed by police and suggests that people drink bleach, hell he wouldn’t even let Candace Owens open her mouth during the RNC. #Facts. Okurrrr Hunty have several seats. (scroll down to see video below)

& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach🤷🏽‍♀️ Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention 😩He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ? https://t.co/0gWcIpInS7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

This what PANDERING looks like .I will never praise no politician not even Obama,FDR or Bernie ONLY THE LORD !This is how Trump panders with black people while Candice concerns how Joe panders with me 😩 pic.twitter.com/ad5ClSm7JJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Cardi B’s Live response to Candace Owens below. [Warning This Video Contains Graphic Language]

