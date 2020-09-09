Bad news if you’re planning to travel north sometime soon.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have re-added Maryland to their COVID-19 travel advisory list.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That means anyone traveling to those states must quarantine for 14 days.

New York will fine people up to $2,000 if they’re caught breaking the rules.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Three States Add Maryland To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: