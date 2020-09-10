CLOSE
Marylanders To Begin Receiving Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits This Week

The Maryland Department of Labor announced Wednesday that the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program will begin this Friday, ahead of schedule.

Under the LWA, unemployed Marylanders will receive an additional $300 per week in retroactive federal benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These benefits will last about six weeks thanks to approval from FEMA.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Marylanders To Begin Receiving Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits This Week  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

