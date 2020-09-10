Political leader Stacey Abrams joins the show to discuss voter suppression and her new documentary “All In: The Fight For Democracy.”

Abrams shares voting advice whether you’re voting by mail or in person. September 22 is National Voter Registration Day and she says that no matter if you’re planning to mail in your ballot or traditional vote, she suggests that you plan ahead.

Plenty of states are having voter suppression problems so be strategic and “don’t let them steal our voices and our choices.”

Visit allinvoting.com for more info on voting in your area.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stacey Abrams Suggests Planning A Voting Strategy For The Upcoming Election [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com