CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Denies Hitting Her

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is speaking out.

The two have been in the headlines over Tamar’s recent alleged suicide attempt and recently Adefeso issued a domestic violence restraining order on Braxton.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Since the news broke about the restraining order, the singer shared she reportedly shared that David was “actually the aggressor and threatened to kill them both in a “murder-suicide,” according to Love Bscott.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

The Shade Room spoke with Adefeso and he claims that he never touched Tamar and says that he was attacked.

Check out his interview and what he had to say below.

 

SEE ALSO:

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Over Domestic Violence

Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Is Allegedly Controlling & Wanted To Take Over Her Reality Show [WATCH]

Tamar Braxton Releases Her First Statement Since Suicide Attempt

Prayers Up: Twitter Rallies Around Tamar Braxton After Possible Overdose

15 photos Launch gallery

Prayers Up: Twitter Rallies Around Tamar Braxton After Possible Overdose

Continue reading Prayers Up: Twitter Rallies Around Tamar Braxton After Possible Overdose

Prayers Up: Twitter Rallies Around Tamar Braxton After Possible Overdose

[caption id="attachment_888691" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] We must warn readers that the news within might be triggering to some so proceed carefully. After news that singer and media personality Tamar Braxton was rushed to a hospital after a possible suicide attempt, fans on Twitter are rallying around her while also blasting those who have mocked her in the past. Braxton, 43, was reportedly found unresponsive in her Los Angeles residence by her boyfriend, David Adefeso according to a report from The Blast. The outlet adds that Adefeso told responders that Braxton had been drinking and ingested the prescription pills, although what type they were hasn’t been reported as of yet. Braxton was rushed to a downtown Los Angeles hospital where she remains in stable condition but still not responding. Adding to the speculation, Braxton has been embroiled in a public spat with We TV regarding her contract and reality series, with the outlet stating that she is unhappy with the network’s promotion of the show and the image they’re pushing of her. Along with her boyfriend, Braxton hosts a live YouTube series titled Coupled & Quarantined, but she postponed the latest episode ahead of the incident, telling her fans that she wasn’t feeling her best. “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better,” read Braxton’s social media statement. This news comes on the heels of reports that Nick Cannon has been cryptically tweeting about death, sparking concern amongst fans as well. On Twitter, fans are hopeful that Braxton will make a speedy recovery. She is currently under 24-hour watch. We’re putting out positive energy in the air for Tamar Braxton as well. SEE ALSO: Report: Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt SEE ALSO: NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Denies Hitting Her  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close