TRIED IT: It’s The Fresh Face For Me Sis, Thanks To Fenty Skin

Everything Rihanna does is dope, heavy on dope; music, fashion, and beauty, if you name it Bad Gal Riri can claim it. Her attitude and energy are drugs. We took one hit when she stepped on the scene and have been hooked ever since.

Rihanna dropped her last album, ANTI in 2016 and the entire Navy (Rihanna fans) has been fiending the next hit. However, while we wait for more music, our girl Ri Ri hasn’t left us high nor dry; instead, she has found other ways to moisturize and energize us (at the same damn time).

After collaborating with MAC Cosmetics on a sold-out limited edition collection, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017. Fenty Beauty is wildly popular among celebrities, MUA’s and beauty enthusiasts like myself. Our love for the brand may have been fueled by our love for Rihanna but the quality of the brand’s products and the numerous stamps of approval for its highly inclusive (offering 50 different hues) foundations are what keeps us coming back for more.

Oh and speaking of more, In July, Rihanna came through for the Navy yet again with Fenty Skin, a three-piece “Start’rs” collection. The three products are vegan, gender-neutral, and sold in earth-conscious containers. Oh and, they are priced to accommodate the strictest of budgets; Total Cleans’r face wash($25), Fat Water toner ($28), and Hydro Vizor sunscreen-moisturizer ($35).

Lucky for me (and you), I was able to get my hands on all three of the products. I committed to using them twice a day for 7 days because I wanted to be able to share truthfully how my skin reacted to the products. Now, I have to be honest(because I am not a lying woman), my skin didn’t need much work. I take care of my skin, I refuse to look like what I have been through and, black really doesn’t crack.

After the second day, I experienced a bit of a breakout but honestly, that is normal with most cleansers and means that it is working. By day five, my skin what crystal clear and smooth as a baby’s booty. What I will say is that the products smell amazing and they aren’t harsh at all; I have Scleritis and some chemicals affect my eyes by being on my face. So, if you have sensitive skin or Scleritis (like me), these products are safe to use.

So yeah, wear your mask, sanitize your hands and WASH YOUR DAMN FACE!

