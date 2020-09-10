Chick-Fil-A is adding two new choices to its popular chicken-based menu.

One of the new offerings is a chocolate fudge brownie.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Officials said in a release that dessert would be available year-round.

There is also a new beverage that is coming to the famous “Eat More Chikin” restaurant chain:

The release read in part, “a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.”

Some of the “positive responses” have lead to the addition to the new features.

If you want to read more on the brownie and cold brew, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJHL-TV Johnson City and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Roberto Machado Noa and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

There Are Some New Items Coming Soon to Chick-Fil-A! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: