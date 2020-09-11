Keep Your Edges And Braids Laid With This Step By Step Guide From Celeb Stylist Kee Taylor

Ladies, have you upped the ante on your protective styles during quarantine? If you’re one of the many who have taken extra care to perfect your at-home hair routine, then this step-by-step guide to keeping your protective styles intact is definitely for you.

Popular Black hair care line, African Pride, recently sat down with celebrity stylist Annajid Kee Taylor to discuss how to lay down your edges and perfect your braids in a few easy steps, using the African Pride Olive Miracle Collection. The step-by-step process is fairly easy to follow and uses affordable African Pride products for textured and natural hair.

Step One: Post-wash, use the Olive Miracle Leave-In Conditioner to give your hair a nice coating to prepare for braids (or any protective style). Due to the tension that braids bring on the hair, you want to make sure your hair is prepared and conditioned correctly.

Step Two: Before parting, use the growth oil throughout your scalp to get it ready for braiding. Pro tip – always make sure your scalp is well moisturized before starting any hairstyle.

Step Three: When parting your hair, use the edge control on every section to help gather and get rid of any flyaways. This helps keep your hairstyle neat and clean. Remember, edge control is not just for edges!

Step Four: Now it’s time to go in with edge control. Edges usually start reverting, but with this edge control they will stay put. Some people use oil or water base edge controls and others need wax so it’s perfect that you have both.

Step Five: To keep your hair and braids looking fresh, start by doing your edges. You also want to be sure to keep your scalp and braids well moisturized to prevent dryness. The leave-in helps clear buildup while edge control helps keep the parts clean, crisp and long lasting.

Step Six: Lastly, use the braid sheen spray to lock in the style and keep it fresh. The tension of braids may sometimes keep you up at night, but the sheen spray gives your scalp the relief it needs. The tea tree oil used in this collection not only helps hydrate and moisturize your hair, but it also gives you the cooling effect you need to bring your scalp comfort after the tension it received from the braids. The spray is made for the prolonging but also for the refreshing of your scalp.

With these six easy steps and the hair products from the African Pride collection, you’ll keep your protective style looking fresh and neat long after it was first completed! For more on African Pride products, visit AfricanPrideCare.com.

RELATED STORIES:

Celebrity Hairstylist Chuck Amos Says Brandy’s Braids Were Never A Lacefront

Marshay Nicole’s Edge Control Gathered And Laid My Edges

9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair 1. 24HOUR EDGE TAMER - EXTREME FIRM HOLD Source:Ebin New York 1 of 9 2. Style Factor Edge Booster Strong Hold Styling Gel, 16.9 Ounce (Sweet Peach) Source:Style Factor 2 of 9 3. SHINE 'N JAM CONDITIONING GEL | EXTRA HOLD Source:AmproGel 3 of 9 4. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Perfect Edges, 2.25 oz. Source:Creme of Nature 4 of 9 5. ORS Olive Oil Edge Control Hair Gel Source:Amazon.com 5 of 9 6. Murray’s Edgewax Extreme Hold Source:Amazon.com 6 of 9 7. ULTRA GLUED STYLING GEL Source:Schwarzkopf.com 7 of 9 8. HONEY HOLD MEGA GLUE Source:OGXbeauty.com 8 of 9 9. LAID BACK EFFORTLESSLY - Growth Stimulating Edge Control Source:The Mane Choice 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair 9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair [caption id="attachment_3116669" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Ebin/ Olive Oil/ The Mane Choice / Ebin/ Olive Oil/ The Mane Choice[/caption] I gave up on laying my edges a long time ago. Finding an edge control that actually held my 4C hair and didn't melt down my face became a mission I reluctantly aborted. Hairstylist Natasha Taylor, who goes by @Hairtobedifferent on Instagram, is known for her curly and curvy baby hairs and she gives her clients the same baby-haired treatment. No matter what their texture is, she has been able to sculpt their tresses in impressive ways. MUST READ: Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair We caught up with the baby hair expert who shared her technique and the products she uses depending on your hair type. "To achieve the perfect baby hairs, you have to use edge control that works for your hair type," she revealed in a DM chat. "For me it was trial and error until I found the right one. I have like 4a-4b hair type and I found that Ebin's firm hold edge control works best for me." Natasha swears by Ebin's 24 Hour Edge Tamer - Extreme Firm Hold. If you've never heard of this baby hair baby making machine, it's been raved about in the folds of magazines and by just about anyone who has tried its salon-grade formula. Or you can check out the review section on their website and how customers rate the product. One woman called it the "GOAT" of edge controls. Ever want to try those colorful jars of Edge Booster on the shelf by the register at beauty supply store but wondered if it would work for you? According to Natasha, it might work for you if your hair falls in the 3 section of the hair chart. "If someone has hair in the 3 range of the chart, they can use another types that may not be as “firm” like Edge Booster, Shine & Jam, Creme of Nature or Olive Oil brands." But for more textured hair, "Ebin, Murray’s, Mane choice, OGX Honey Hold, Got 2 B Gel," she added. And if all else fails, "regular gels will work good," as well. Keep scrolling to see which of these edge controls might be best for you!

Keep Your Edges And Braids Laid With This Step By Step Guide From Celeb Stylist Kee Taylor was originally published on hellobeautiful.com