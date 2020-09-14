Lil Durk Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine’s First Week Album Sales

Looks like after all the hoopla and bragging he’s been doing since being released from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s post-snitching album Tattle Tales has officially flopped and his rival, Lil Durk is reveling in the fact that Hip-Hop’s “Henry Hill” isn’t reaping the rewards of a federal informant.

Originally expected to land at the top of the Billboard charts with at least 150,000 units moved, the 7-day sales of Tekashi’s latest project show that his music just isn’t hitting the same with his fans as it was when he was rolling with Bloods who were extorting and beating him up behind the scenes. Even with the millions of views that his music videos have been racking up and the ridiculous things Tekashi’s been doing and posting on social media, Tattle Tales have only moved 55,000 albums in its first full week.

Needless to say Tekashi’s latest rap rival, Lil Durk has taken notice of the flop and decided to give Snitch-9ine a taste of his own medicine and troll him for his failures on social media.

Taking to Instagram to promote some new merchandise while building up some buzz for his upcoming project, The Voice, the Chicago rapper posed with some of his new attire while captioning, “Just want to sell 55k worth of Merch like somebody albums sales otfgear.com.”

Burn.

Of course, we expect Tekashi to return fire and continue to use social media as a tool for free promotion, but ultimately it seems like heads aren’t rocking with Tekashi anymore. Also, If numbers ain’t lying, then there are about 50,000 people out there ready to drop dime and support others who do. Just sayin.’

