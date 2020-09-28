John Lewis: Good Trouble Digital Sweepstakes

Register to win a digital copy of the upcoming documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble!”

September 28th: This intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’s life and legacy takes us through his more than 60 years of activism — from the bold teenager on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement to the legislative powerhouse he is today. Dawn Porter’s John Lewis: Good Trouble is a moving tribute to the real-life hero at the forefront of many hard-won battles for lasting change. Available on DVD and digital purchase on September 29th. September 29th – October 9th: This intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’s life and legacy takes us through his more than 60 years of activism — from the bold teenager on the front lines of the Civil Rights’ movement to the legislative powerhouse he is today. Dawn Porter’s John Lewis: Good Trouble is a moving tribute to the real-life hero at the forefront of many hard-won battles for lasting change. Available on DVD and digital.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: