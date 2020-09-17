CLOSE
News
Home

National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith Shares How Communities Will Benefit From The 2020 Census [WATCH]

The 26th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Beverly Evans Smith expressed the importance of the 2020 Census and how our communities will benefit from completing it.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

If you think about the current issues we are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic like limitations within the hospitals, school funding and resources, and other community services, the census will help that.

Smith speaks about the census conspiracy theory and why you should want to be counted in this census.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

FOX Summer All-Star Party, Arrivals, TCA Summer Press Tour

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith Shares How Communities Will Benefit From The 2020 Census [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close