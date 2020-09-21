Zendaya Stole The Show At Last Night’s Emmy Awards

Last night the Television Academy surprised viewers, fans and even Zendaya herself with winning the award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama” for her role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. At only 24-years-old, the historic moment made Zendaya the youngest performer ever to receive the award, and only the second Black woman to win (after Viola Davis in 2015).

If you’re a fan of Zendaya and watched her become the character Rue in Euphoria then you know the former Disney star deserves every inch of that Emmy and then some. As a fan of the show, I was blown away by Zendaya’s performance and her ability to bring the struggles of bipolar disorder, drug addiction and the loss of a parent to life through the eyes of her troubled teenaged character. While Rue is certainly complex, Zendaya’s memorable performance solidified her position in viewer’s hearts. As a true master of her craft, Zendaya humanized Rue, bringing forth the drama and tension needed to draw the audience in and root for her in every facet of her experience.

For all of those reasons and more, Zendaya’s Emmy win was must deserved and while there may not have been a true red carpet, pre-show or photographers around to capture her winning look last night, the young actress definitely stole the show–both with making history and with her two outfit choices: one to present an award and another to accept her award..

When presenting one of the ceremony’s earlier awards via livestream, Zendaya wowed us in a black and purple silk gown as part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ 2020 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the look with Bulgari jewels, a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes and her hair in a low bun and once again showed up and showed out. For her second look of the night and to accept her historic award, the “Euphoria” star changed into a custom Giorgio Armani Privé with a matching sparkling bandeau top and a floor-length, polka-dotted skirt, and made all of at home proud.

I think it’s safe to say that Zendaya is becoming one of our favorite entertainment icons as she’s becoming more known for her bold fashion choices and breakout acting performances. From the time she showed up as Cinderella at the 2019 Met Gala to the time she shut the Critics’ Choice Awards down in her pink Tom Ford ensemble and every acting performance in between, she continues to raise the bar in fashion and acting and we can’t help but to stan!

RELATED STORIES:

How To Recreate Zendaya’s Emmy Award-Winning Wispy Bangs And Bun

No, Kodak Black, Zendaya Doesn;t Want Your Colorist A**

Zendaya Stole The Show At Last Night’s Emmy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: