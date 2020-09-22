Diva’s Daily Dirt: 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC NOMINEES ARE IN!

Post Malone takes the lead with 16 Billboard nominations while Lil Nas X lands 13 nominations for ‘Old Town Road.” He’s nominated for Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Male Rap Artist, just to name a few.

On the flip side, Kanye West also has a lot to celebrate as his gospel album "Jesus is King" is nominated nine times!

Kanye scored nine nominations in Billboard Christian categories including Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, and Top Christian Song. That’s not all, as Ye will also compete against himself West for Top Gospel Song, in which “Closed on Sunday,” “Follow God,” “On God” and “Selah” are all nominated in that category. Other artists who received nominations this year, include DaBaby, Roddy Rich, Lizzo, Khalid, Drake, Chris Brown, Summer Walker, and The Weeknd. As far as the Top Female Artist category, between Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and The City Girls, who do you think should win?

Catch the Billboard Awards October 14th at 8pm.

BOBBY SHMURDA TO REMAIN IN PRISON UNTIL 2021

Bobby Shmurda, real name Ackquille Pollard, reportedly had a meeting with the parole board last week and it did not go well. The ‘Hot N—–” rapper’s release was denied and he is expected to serve the rest of the maximum sentence until December 11, 2021. The upsetting decision was probably made due to Schmurda receiving 11 violations during his time in prison, including drug possession, fighting, and using a shank as a weapon. Reportedly Bobby’s mother is very upset not only because she misses her son but she says he is ready to release new music and was planning to release a documentary soon. Looks like that will all have to wait until 2021.

Back in 2016, Bobby Shmurda copped a plea deal for conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. His other charges which included conspiracy to murder was dropped from the case.