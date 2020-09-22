Indoor Dining Capacity Increases To 75% In Maryland

Restaurants are now able to welcome patrons to dine inside at up to 75% capacity.

It comes as Fall begins Tuesday (September 22) and outdoor dining becomes less of an option.

Restaurants must continues to follow social distancing and public health requirements consistent with CDC, FDA and National Restaurant Association guidelines.

Anne Arundel County, Frederick County and Baltimore City will not be increasing capacity, with the city remaining at 50%.

Source: CBS Baltimore

