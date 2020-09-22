Yvonne Orji is known for serving looks on camera as her character Molly in HBO’s Insecure and making us all wish we had her creative fashion sense. Off camera, the Nigerian-born actress serves looks in real life too, and most recently used her unique style as a form of political expression …and she definitely got us all talking!

The Insecure star was nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” at this year’s virtual Emmy Awards and although the red-carpet was non-existent due to the show’s unprecedented format, she still showed up in full glam and a daring buzz cut with a bold message etched into the side of her new ‘do. The message? A clenched and raised fist created by hair barber Mickey West-Potts, which, as we know, stands for a symbol of solidarity, protest and pride.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of her new hair with the caption, “NUFF SAID,” leaving the meaning behind the message up to our interpretation but subtly letting us all know where she stands.

Even though Yvonne didn’t take home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress this year, her powerful hair statement still makes her a winner in our books!

Yvonne Orji's New Haircut Is An Ode To Black Lives Matter…And We Love It!

