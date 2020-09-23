CLOSE
Crime
Bodycam Released: Salt Lake City Police Shoot Autistic Teen [VIDEO]

This is every parents nightmare, calling for help with your child only to have the help make things horribly worse.

Golda Barton was returning to work after almost a year but unfortunately her 13 year old son Linden Cameron who has Asperger syndrome, a form of autism, didn’t take it very well when he suffers a mental health crisis. Golda Barton needing help with him called 911 and asked for a intervention team to help manage the situation. Somehow police was dispatched and the 13 year old was shot.

Now the bodycam video has been released:

In the video you see Salt Lake City officers chasing Linden down an alley, yelling at him to get on the ground. Linden then collapses after about 11 shots are fired.

Thank God Linden Cameron is alive but he is still in the hospital suffering broken bones and pierced organs, according to the family’s attorney has said.

See the video below

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

For all of the fatal police shootings of people of color that are reported by mainstream media, many others go undocumented or are minimally covered. RELATED: Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key Witnesses To Police Shootings Of Black Men Oftentimes, more media attention plays a role in spurring law enforcement, investigators and district attorneys to move forward with arrests and charges. Stories can also raise awareness, spark social media conversations and motivate activists to organize protests. There have been a number of demonstrations where marchers issued demands in police shooting cases and relayed those demands to news outlets. The exchanges of information and news can make a difference in keeping eyes on these deadly police shootings and how they are treated by the criminal justice system. If people are in the know, then they can better challenge the status quo. And for people of color, calling out injustices are crucial for survival. Here are fatal police shootings of African Americans that have not garnered substantial press—or which have faded from the media, although there has been little progress.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

 

Bodycam Released: Salt Lake City Police Shoot Autistic Teen [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

