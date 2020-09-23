This is every parents nightmare, calling for help with your child only to have the help make things horribly worse.

Golda Barton was returning to work after almost a year but unfortunately her 13 year old son Linden Cameron who has Asperger syndrome, a form of autism, didn’t take it very well when he suffers a mental health crisis. Golda Barton needing help with him called 911 and asked for a intervention team to help manage the situation. Somehow police was dispatched and the 13 year old was shot.

Now the bodycam video has been released:

In the video you see Salt Lake City officers chasing Linden down an alley, yelling at him to get on the ground. Linden then collapses after about 11 shots are fired.

Thank God Linden Cameron is alive but he is still in the hospital suffering broken bones and pierced organs, according to the family’s attorney has said.

See the video below

Bodycam Released: Salt Lake City Police Shoot Autistic Teen [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com