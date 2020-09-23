Trick-Or-Treating Among Activities To Avoid This Halloween According To The CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning ahead of Halloween.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC is advising people to abstain from door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume masks and parties.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the agency said in its posting. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.”

Low risk Halloween activities include carving pumpkins and decorating your home, outdoor scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests and hosting a movie night with household members.

Moderate risk events include visiting pumpkin patches or orchard visits and outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends. If you want to trick-or-treat, the CDC said it’s best to do so by placing candy at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard.

The CDC said it’s still important to wear a mask if engaging in moderate risk activities.

“A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask,” the CDC said. “A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps.”

High risk activities like door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded, indoor costume parties, visiting indoor haunted houses or going on hayrides or tractors rides with strangers should be avoided.

The CDC said people should also avoid doing trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

However, the agency said their guidelines are not meant to replace any local or state mandates on the pandemic.

