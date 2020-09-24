We are still in the midst of COVID-19 so bringing sports and fans back together in stadiums and arenas is still a process. Today’s Poll Question of the Day: “Having seen the Raiders new stadium, how would you feel about a similar stadium here: INDOORS, translucent roof, natural grass. Usable for conventions etc.” Let us know our poll below and on twitter…

Today's @team980 Poll Question of the Day: "Having seen the Raiders new stadium, as a (former) Redskin fan, now Red Wolves (?) fan and DMV area football fan, how would you feel about a similar stadium here: INDOORS, translucent roof, natural grass. Usable for conventions etc. — Steve Czaban (@czabe) September 22, 2020

Would You Like An Indoor Stadium Set Up For The Washington Football Team? was originally published on theteam980.com

